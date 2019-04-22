InventHelp Inventor Creates Portable Urinal (CNC-416)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I drive a truck, and it is not always possible for me to stop and use the bathroom whenever the need arises," said an inventor from Marshville, N.C. "For that reason, I came up with a portable urinal system that can be used on the road and anywhere else it may be needed."

He created a prototype for the LIFE SAVER to ensure that the individual has a sanitary place to urinate. The unit eliminates the need to stop and search for a restroom, which helps to avoid "accidents." The device fully contains urine in order to prevent drips, spills and messes. The unisex design is usable by both men and women. Furthermore, the container features an inconspicuous appearance to prevent embarrassment. Additionally, the portable urinal is ideal for use on long road trips.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-416, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

