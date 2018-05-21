InventHelp Inventor Creates Virtual Reality Simulation System (CBA-3257)

"I wanted to make virtual reality gaming a more realistic experience for the player. This will add to the fun and entertainment of virtual reality games," said the inventor. The patent-pending BALLEW PORTAL simulates a complete alternative reality experience. It provides a physically stimulating experience for the player. It does this by providing the sensation of touch, impact and temperature. This system will contribute to a more entertaining and realistic experience for a gamer. It is available in both home and commercial entertainment versions. It is also producible in various levels of complexity and performance to meet player needs.

