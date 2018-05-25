InventHelp Inventor: Decorative and Protective Motorcycle Helmet Covering Invented (SDB-1089)

She developed a prototype for SICK SKIN to add a fashionable, stylish look to a motorcycle helmet. At the same time, it protects a helmet's exterior surfaces and prevents it from being scratched, nicked or otherwise damaged. As such, it helps maintain its original appearance and condition. What's more, it is easy to apply and maintain and remains firmly in place without adhesives or fasteners. In addition, it is lightweight, durable and attractive.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I enjoy riding motorcycles but didn't like the fact that all helmets look the same. I wanted something different but didn't want to use a sticker or a graphic," she said.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SDB-1089, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

