InventHelp Inventor Designs Angled Marker for Trades Workers (SUU-557)

PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from St. Charles, Mo., has developed the ADJUSTABLE ANGLE MARKER, a new type of permanent marker for use in the construction, fabrication and related trades industries. It is intended for use in marking work pieces in close quarters applications.

"As an aircraft technician, I find myself in very confined workspaces. In one instance, I had to use forceps to hold a marker while I marked a line. I knew there had to be a better way to mark lines when working in tight spaces," said the inventor. The ADJUSTABLE ANGLE MARKER offers a new type of marking/layout tool. It is employable in the same manner as traditional markers, but allows work pieces to be marked more easily. This marker is best used to access tight, confined areas. This may improve the overall productivity and accuracy of work. The convenient and easy-to-use marker is producible in various colors and tip profiles.

