InventHelp Inventor Designs Birthday Cake Protector (CPC-370)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to protect a birthday cake from spittle and germs," said an inventor, from Waterbury, Conn., "so I invented the BLOW OUT CANDLES CAKE PROTECTOR."

The patent pending accessory provides an effective way to protect a cake while blowing out birthday candles. In doing so, it could help to prevent the spread of germs. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, schools and nursing homes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safe and sanitary way to blow out birthday candles."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CPC-370, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

