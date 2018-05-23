InventHelp Inventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to her personal traveling experience that has involved disorganization and inconvenience of packed clothing, an inventor from Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, decided to develop a better way to organize and access clothing while away from home.
The patent-pending TRAVEL ORGANIZER provides a more convenient way to store and organize clothing during travel. It allows for quicker, easier access, as well as prevents confusion, clutter and having to live out of luggage. Overall, it promotes comfort and peace of mind.
Compact, versatile, ergonomic, portable and easy to use, the TRAVEL ORGANIZER also helps keep the hotel/motel room tidy.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-TOR-9850, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
