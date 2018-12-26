InventHelp Inventor Designs Medicine Dispensing System (AAT-4122)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I thought there should be a more secure way to store and dispense medication," said an inventor, from Union City, Ga., "so I invented the TICK-TOCK MED BOX."

The invention provides an improved way to distribute proper doses of medicine. In doing so, it could help to prevent the theft and abuse of prescription drugs. As a result, it could enhance safety and control and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional medication bottles and storage cases."

