InventHelp Inventor Designs More Accessible Wheelchair (HUN-642)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to increase mobility and accessibility for individuals who use wheelchairs," said an inventor, from Fresno, Texas, "so I invented the ACCESSI-CHAIR."

The modified mobility device provides an effective way to reach near standing heights while using a wheelchair. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional wheelchairs and mobility devices. As a result, it eliminates the need to strain or ask for assistance and it could enhance safety and independence. The invention features an adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who use mobility devices. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added convenience and comfort for wheelchair users."

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-642, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

