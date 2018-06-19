InventHelp Inventor Designs New Feminine Hygiene Pad for Enhanced Comfort (DPH-332)

She developed patent pending FREE GIRL, a product specifically designed to provide a more comfortable option and a safeguard for girls and women to protect against leaks during menstruation while minimizing discomfort from menstrual cramps more than anything else currently available. As such, it protects clothing against stains and odor. Furthermore, because of its enhanced absorbability, and since it remains securely in place, it affords peace of mind by preventing embarrassment. This sanitary pad is also durable, flexible, lightweight and portable. Other appealing attributes are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I wanted to provide a safe, natural approach to feminine hygiene by preventing embarrassing leaks and relieving the pain from menstrual cramps," she said.

