InventHelp Inventor Designs New Hunting Accessory (MIS-316)

PITTSBURGH, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Barron, Wis., wanted to fulfill the need for quick and easy access to ammunition and various other equipment and supplies in the field.
The QUICK LOADER is easy to use and convenient. It is compact and portable. It also keeps ammunition dry and reduces the risk of dropping items on the ground. Additionally, it enables a hunter to load his weapon quickly, ensuring that he was prepared for the next shot.
"I was inspired by watching other hunters. I wanted to make loading safer, faster and also easier, and reduce the risk of dropping supplies on the ground," said the inventor.
