InventHelp Inventor Designs New Swimwear Accessory for Women (HTM-6512)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a simple way to cover arms and conceal fat while wearing a swim suit," said an inventor, from Akron, Ohio, "so I invented PATTI'S SWIMWEAR."

The swimwear accessory provides an effective way to conceal the arms when wearing a bathing suit. In doing so, it could offer a thinner, more attractive appearance. As a result, it could enhance comfort and confidence. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to wear so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an attractive and pool-friendly alternative to traditional swim covers."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6512, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

