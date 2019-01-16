InventHelp Inventor Designs New Version Sling-Style Baby Carrier (SFO-606)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 'I wanted to create an improved baby carrier for mothers who have difficulties in breast-feeding their babies at any open place, during their daily activities or at events," said an inventor from San Jose, Calif. "So, I invented the BABY CARRIER PRODUCT."

The invention provides a more convenient way of carrying, breast-feeding, as well as sun-protecting babies simultaneously when in use. In doing so, it eliminates the need to travel with nursing covers, as well as the fussiness experienced in using nursing covers, cloths or fleece blankets for privacy while performing this motherly duty. As a result, adequate breast-feeding, mother-child bonding, comfort, privacy and convenience are encouraged.

The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use and ideal for parents, nursing mothers and breast-feeding advocates. This invention embraces one's culture, belief(s) and lifestyle. Additionally, it is producible in design variations to suit different tastes and styles in life.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design increases the confidence and privacy of mothers in breast-feeding their babies at any place or event by having a readily available nursing cover/sun shade while using the baby sling carrier."

