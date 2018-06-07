InventHelp Inventor Designs New Winter Glove (TOR-9905)

PITTSBURGH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Markham, Ontario., wanted a way to conveniently store winter gloves when not in use. As such, they invented the SOO GLOVE for use by individuals in cold weather environments. The SOO GLOVE prevents gloves from being lost or forgotten.

"I was inspired by my own frustrating in misplacing my gloves when not in use," remarked the inventor. The invention reduces time, energy and money associated with searching for lost gloves and replacing them. It also frees up space within coat pockets to house other items.