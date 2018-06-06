InventHelp Inventor Designs THE DAVIS RIGHT LIGHT (IPL-401)

THE DAVIS RIGHT LIGHT provides an effective way to increase visibility during a roadside emergency. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional flashlights and headlights. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, THE DAVIS RIGHT LIGHT is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that an emergency vehicle light is available when needed."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-IPL-401, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

