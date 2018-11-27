InventHelp Inventor Designs Therapeutic Device to Support Feet and Legs (HTM-6711)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and comfortable way to elevate the legs," said an inventor, from Berrien Springs, Mich., "so I invented the LEG SUSPENSION."

The device provides an effective way to elevate and support the feet and legs. In doing so, it could help to relieve pain and swelling. As a result, it enhances comfort and relaxation. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals ages 12 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to alleviate pain and discomfort in the feet, legs, hips and back."

