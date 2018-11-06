InventHelp Inventor Designs Unique Accessory for Heeled Shoes (HLW-2098)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2018 "I wanted to create a fun and fashionable way for women to change the look of their shoes," said an inventor, from Miami, Fla., "so I invented COLOR MY SOLE."

The shoe accessory provides an easy way to add style to a pair of heeled shoes. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional women's shoes. As a result, it enhances fashion, and it could provide added protection. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables women to easily personalize their favorite footwear."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-2098, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

