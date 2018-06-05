InventHelp Inventor Designs Updated Chock System (CNC-198)

PITTSBURGH, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Pageland, S.C., wanted to fulfill the need for an automatic chock engagement.
The QUICK RELEASE CHOCKING SYSTEM provides peace of mind for dock workers. It is reliable and cost effective. It also helps insure a high level of safety. Additionally, it simplifies the operation for the truck driver.
"I came up with this idea due to personal experience at my job. I was tired of getting out of the truck, walking to the back of the trailer and then back to the truck in bad weather like rain, sleet and snow," said the inventor.
