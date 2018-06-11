The 360 DOG LEASH provides a hands-free way to walk a dog. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional dog leashes. As a result, it ensures that the hands are free for other activities and it could enhance safety and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, the 360 DOG LEASH is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more comfortable and convenient way to walk or run with your dog."

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2046, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-360-dog-leash-btm-2046-300662116.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

