InventHelp Inventor Develops a Comfortable and Private Covering for Gynecological Examinations (JMC-2557)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a gynecologist," said an inventor from Sulphur Springs, Texas. "As a woman, I tried to figure out the worst part of this exam and how to improve the experience. As a doctor, I had to make sure I could see well enough and have size parameters that were usable over many sizes. This inspired me to develop a more comfortable garment that would provide privacy for women."

She developed the GYNO-GAUCHOS to offer privacy and comfort for patients while allowing physicians to work efficiently. This invention could minimize patient discomfort and distress. It could be worn for examinations and simple procedures.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

