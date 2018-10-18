InventHelp Inventor Develops a Light for the Ignition Switch (CPC-357)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work second shift and struggle to see my vehicle's ignition switch at night," said an inventor from Middletown, Conn. "This inspired me to develop a means to illuminate the switch for easy insertion of the key."

He developed V'S IGNITION LIGHT to illuminate the ignition switch in darkness. This accessory eliminates having to feel around the vehicle's interior for the switch. It also avoids scratching the steering column and/or dashboard due to poking with a key. The inventor saves motorists valuable time and effort while avoiding aggravation.

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CPC-357, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

