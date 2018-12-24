InventHelp Inventor Develops a Mobile Wireless Charger (CKL-1116)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to make utilizing technology and mobile devices easier and more organized," said an inventor from Chicago, Ill. "This inspired me to develop a wireless approach to recharging mobile devices."

He developed the TRU BLU WIRELESS CHARGER to eliminate the need for plug-in charging devices while providing a completely wireless approach to charging various mobile devices. This invention could bring energy to people wireless at various busy places. Additionally, it would offer peace of mind with regard to the mobile device battery being charged.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CKL-1116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

