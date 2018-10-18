InventHelp Inventor Develops a Safer Gun (DET-4922)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a means to help the military in response to so many soldiers losing their limbs," said an inventor from Riverside, Calf. "This inspired me to develop an improved gun that would require user authorization."

He developed a safer long or short barrel firearm with fingerprint identification. The weapon would only be operable with proper identification. Additionally, an integrated system would collect information such as the time, date, and GPS location when the gun was fired.

The inventor added, "It would help to prevent lone wolf mass shootings like Sandy Hook to the more recent one in Las Vegas, as well as help the military and other levels/branches of government."

The original design was submitted to the Detroit office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DET-4922, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

