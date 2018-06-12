InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessories to Create a Professional Appearance (DPH-326)

He created a prototype for the KUFFLES & KOLLIES to provide the appearance of wearing a long-sleeved collar shirt beneath a sweater. The accessories enable the wearer to dress professionally without the usual hassle. They keep the wearer from sweating due to multiple heavy layers of clothing. The kit can be dressed up with a tie or bowtie. Additionally, the pieces are usable to simply turn any short- or long-sleeved shirt into a polo or collared shirt. Mix and match KUFFLES & KOLLIES to create different and more unique outfits.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-326, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

