InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessories to Secure Furniture in Place (ALL-1830)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a pilot, I am always concerned with chocking an aircraft to stop movement," said an inventor from Marietta, Ga. "Now after having two children, I realize that the same is needed with chairs at home. To prevent a chair from shifting or moving, I developed this idea."

He created a prototype for CHAIR CHOCKS to hold chairs and all types of furniture in place. The accessories are usable on all flooring surfaces, including carpet, tile, linoleum, etc. They prevent furniture from moving or shifting. This keeps furniture from banging into walls and damaging paint. It also stops scuff marks from forming. In addition, the accessories are designed to remain out of sight.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1830, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

