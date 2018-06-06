InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Dyeing Easter Eggs (PIT-692)

They developed the EZ EGG TRAY to store Easter eggs as they dry after being dyed. The accessory prevents drips and spills from staining the tablecloth, countertop or other surface. The unit holds a minimum of one dozen eggs. The device eliminates the need to place eggs in the cutouts on the back of the cardboard box in which the dyes came. It makes coloring Easter eggs more fun and exciting. Additionally, the accessory features a reusable design that can be used again and again each Easter.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-692, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

