InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Use While Eating On the Go (BTM-2503)

She created a prototype for the LAP SAVER to catch food particles and liquids so that they do not fall into the lap. This keeps clothing protected against stains. The unit prevents crumbs from creating a mess, which ensures that the area remains neat and tidy. Additionally, the accessory features a compact, easily portable design that can be taken along anywhere.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BTM-2503, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

