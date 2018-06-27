InventHelp Inventor Develops Advanced Automotive Security System (SOG-203)

"I was inspired to develop my invention after my car was stolen. An invention like mine will capture and record images of the crime scene and thus help law enforcement catch the criminals. It will also record aggressive drivers on the road," said the inventor. The I-C-ALL provides advanced security and protection for motor vehicle owners. It will help identify a vandal or thief with an audiovisual recording, which makes it much easier to convict vandals, car thieves and hit-and-run drivers. This will also reduce police investigation time. This system provides a visual deterrent to would-be criminals, thus providing peace of mind for security-conscious motorists.

