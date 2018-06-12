InventHelp Inventor Develops AIRPLANE SCALE (HLW-1990)

The AIRPLANE SCALE provides an improved way to check the total weight of an airplane prior to takeoff. In doing so, it could help to prevent overweight flights. As a result, it increases accuracy and it enhances safety. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for airport facilities. Additionally, the AIRPLANE SCALE is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to avoid estimations and guesswork regarding flight weight."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-1990, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

