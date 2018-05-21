InventHelp Inventor Develops All-Terrain Cooler (CNC-164)

"As a senior citizen, I find it difficult to carry or pull a cooler loaded with ice, food and drinks. I developed my invention as a means to ease this task for anyone who transports items in a cooler," said the inventor. The MOTORIZE COOLER AND TABLE makes it easy for a person to move a cooler to and from remote locations. It prevents stress and strain on a person's back, legs, arms and joints. The added features on this newly designed cooler will save individuals a considerable amount of time and effort. It also enhances convenience and saves space. Like conventional coolers, it will keep foods and/or beverages cold for long periods of time. This cooler is practical for use among a wide range of individuals, including outdoor enthusiasts, beach vacationers and tailgaters.

