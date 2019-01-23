InventHelp Inventor Develops Alternative to Shoelaces (CBA-2384)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I hate having to tie my shoelaces," said an inventor from Atlanta, Ga. "I came up with my idea to save people from having to constantly tie and re-tie their shoelaces."

She developed DA SNAP to offer a more convenient way to secure a pair of shoes. The accessory eliminates the need to tie shoelaces. This does away with the hassle of laces coming untied. The invention thereby saves time and effort. Additionally, the unit also serves as a fashionable accessory that is adaptable for use with most footwear.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-2384, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

