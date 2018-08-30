InventHelp Inventor Develops Alternative Valve and Valve Box for Lawn Sprinklers (JHA-151)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got tired of trying to locate old valve boxes, and when I did find them, I had to dig up a large area of ground and take the box out of the ground, and then remove the old valve by cutting the valve out of the irrigation water-pressure line with a set of PVC hand cutters or using a standard hacksaw, and then re-plumbing and gluing the valve back in line," said an inventor from Jacksonville, Fla. "Then I had to replumb a new valve and backfill the hole. I thought that there had to be a quicker, easier way to go about this."

He developed the patent pending QUICK BOX to do away with having to dig, cut pipe, or make glue joints or pipe joints. The system provides the homeowner or contractor in control of locating the valve box in the ground. It saves the user from having to dig around in the ground. The design eliminates the need to do any plumbing to remove the valve from the box or having to replumb the valve. It is designed to save on time, money and labor costs. Additionally, no plumbing is experience needed. The box is sealed off from outside elements, such as grass and dirt. This design keeps the box clean and not filled with dirt or mud.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-JHA-151, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

