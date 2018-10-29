InventHelp Inventor Develops an Automotive Tool for Safety (ORD-2640)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "There are no specific tools to use when removing the spring of the hinge in a vehicle trunk. Usually a screwdriver and pliers are employed which is dangerous as it could cause injuries to the fingers," said an inventor from Kissimmee, Fla. "This inspired me to develop a tool to remove this part easily, efficiently and safely."

He developed the TRUNK SPRING REMOVAL TOOL to reduce injuries to the fingers and hands. This invention may provide peace of mind to automotive workers while also saving valuable time in repair facilities. It could be produced in sizes to accommodate various vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ORD-2640, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

