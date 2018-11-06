InventHelp Inventor Develops an Entertaining Backpack (DLL-1919)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a means to provide users with added convenience," said an inventor from Arlington, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a backpack that could serve the individual's electrical needs such as with a phone, laptop, etc."

He developed the JAM PACK to provide a personal carrier for books, clothing and outdoor gear that would also incorporate a digital music player, satellite radio system or a cassette player. This invention would provide added convenience when listening to music as it would ensure the hands would be free to complete other tasks. Additionally, it would provide added security and peace of mind for housing personal items and could reduce the risk of identity theft.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DLL-1919, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

