InventHelp Inventor Develops Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement/Snack (OCM-1246)

News provided by

InventHelp

13:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Millions of people believe in apple cider vinegar and its remedies, but many people do not like the taste," said an inventor from Westminster, Calif. "I came up with a treat that is sweet and appetizing so that children and adults alike can enjoy the benefits of apple cider vinegar."

She developed the ACV SUPPLEMENTS to offer a great-tasting way to consume apple cider vinegar. The snack features a sweet flavor and appealing texture. It delivers the same health benefits as apple cider vinegar without having to consume it by the spoonful. The formula is affordable, inexpensive and non-toxic. Additionally, the invention helps to promote a healthier lifestyle, which makes it ideal for health-conscious individuals.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCM-1246, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

SOURCE InventHelp

