InventHelp Inventor Develops ARTIFICIAL CHRISTMAS TREE DESIGN (NPL-198)

The ARTIFICIAL CHRISTMAS TREE DESIGN features an exclusive cannabis design that captures attention. It serves as a conversation piece with its unique appearance. The invention provides an easy and effective way to assemble an artificial Christmas tree. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional artificial trees. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could make the holidays more enjoyable. The patented invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial locations. Additionally, the ARTIFICIAL CHRISTMAS TREE DESIGN is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassles and frustrations associated with traditional artificial Christmas trees."

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-198, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

