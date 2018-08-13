InventHelp Inventor Develops ARTIFICIAL WATER (SKC-450)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to hunt waterfowl without having to place decoys in cold water," said an inventor, from Tye, Texas.

Patent pending ARTIFICIAL WATER provides an improved way to attract waterfowl to a hunting spot on dry land. In doing so, it eliminates the need to place hunting decoys in a body of water. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hunting enthusiasts. Additionally, the invention is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make a hunting trip more enjoyable. ARTIFICIAL WATER along with decoys turn the birds into your hunting range. Upon duck hunting, the user places duck decoys on a large version of the AW, and then calls ducks into the hunting range, even on dry land."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SKC-450, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

