She created a prototype for the HANDICAPPED VEHICLE SEAT ASSISTANT to make it easier for an individual to get into an out of the seat of an automobile. The unit minimizes physical stress and strain, and also prevents slips, falls and injuries. The device features an adjustable design to accommodate individual needs. It is adaptable for use with any vehicle. Additionally, the invention folds up for ease in storage and transport.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NWO-172, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-assistive-device-for-getting-into-and-out-of-vehicles-nwo-172-300658590.html

SOURCE InventHelp

