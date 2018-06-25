He created a prototype for the patent pending OPTIC CENTERPIECE to make a decorative centerpiece for the tabletop. The accessory adds to the ambiance of the holiday and serves as a conversation piece with its attractive, attention-getting design. Furthermore, the unit is producible in versions for use with any holiday.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1332, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-attractive-holiday-centerpiece-occ-1332-300671056.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

