InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Gift Wrapper (NJD-1622)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I bought my friend a birthday present, and the store charged me an expensive fee to have it gift-wrapped," said an inventor from Hillsborough, N.J. "I waited two hours, and it was not even wrapped nicely. I thought that there had to be a better, more affordable way to wrap gifts."
He developed the GIFT WRAPPING MACHINE to automatically wrap any gift item. The device enables a customer to select desired wrapping paper and adornments as well as customize their wrapping paper. It eliminates the need to pay expensive gift-wrapping fees in stores. The design saves gift-givers from having to wrap presents themselves. The machine reduces the time and effort it takes to wrap gifts. Furthermore, it ensures that gifts looked professionally wrapped.
The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1622, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
