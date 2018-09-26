InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Communication System for Drivers (AUP-615)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Cooperas Cove, Texas, who is also a truck driver, was concerned that motorists have no way to alert drivers in nearby cars of potential danger they see on the road. He decided to pursue an idea that would solve this problem.

He developed patent pending A-B-SEE SAFETY SIGNS to provide a means for motorists in different vehicles to communicate with each other while traveling. As such, it increases drivers' response time to unsafe road conditions and reduces driver confusion. Thus, it improves highway safety by lowering the potential for motor vehicle accidents resulting in deaths, injuries and property damage. With this invention, there is also less of a chance of traffic jams and travel delays. Besides safety warnings, it is beneficial for various other messages like advertising, requests for help and announcements. In addition, it is convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced.

The inventor's experience on the job inspired the idea. "As a truck driver, I've often seen things on the road that compromise safety and wished there was a way to make other drivers aware of them," he said. "This idea provides a way for drivers to communicate better with each other."

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AUP-615, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

