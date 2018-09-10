InventHelp Inventor Develops Automotive Safety Feature for Fold-Down Rear Seats (SFO-555)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Campbell, Calif., recognized a danger for small children related to the design of fold-down rear seats in certain motor vehicles. So he conceived of an easy way to alleviate the situation.

He developed FOLD DOWN to improve safety and afford peace of mind for motorists traveling with small children and pets. As such, it provides a covering for the opening created by the fold-down rear seats in these vehicles. Thus, it prevents small children and pets from falling into the gap and getting injured. At the same time, it keeps small items from dropping into this area and getting lost. This invention is also convenient, effective, affordably priced and easy to attach and use. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "Most importantly, I wanted to prevent injuries to children and pets from falling into the open area created by fold-down automotive rear seats," he said. "This idea would also eliminate the risk of dropping and losing small items in this gap."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SFO-555, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

