"I was inspired to develop my invention after watching a T-ball game being played by hitting a ball off the tee in the middle of home plate. I decided to turn this concept into a training aid," said the inventor. The T-BALL HIGH SCHOOL HITMAKER improves hand/eye coordination and the ability to hit a variety of pitches. It teaches a child the proper fundamentals, and helps any child hit, field and throw better. It also trains a batter to produce more hits and fewer outs. This training aid will eliminate the need to chase and retrieve baseballs, which will save time and effort and allow for more consistent practice. It is adjustable with five different placements.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1663, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-baseball-training-aid-avz-1663-300662034.html

