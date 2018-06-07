InventHelp Inventor Develops BATES WEAR & ACCESSORIES (CBA-3341)

BATES WEAR & ACCESSORIES provides an effective way for a man to coordinate various accessories. In doing so, it could help to prevent unmatched accessories. As a result, it enhances style and it saves time and effort. The invention features an attractive and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for men. Additionally, BATES WEAR & ACCESSORIES is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassle and struggle associated with matching accessories."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

