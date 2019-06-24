InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathroom Back-Washing Accessory (ROH-627)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Buffalo, N.Y., has developed the BAK-A-WALL SCRUBBIE, a bathroom accessory that provides a person with a quick and easy way to clean and scrub the back and other hard-to-reach areas of the body. A prototype model is available upon request.

"With nearly 20 years in the construction field, I have developed limited reach and mobility, and thought this invention would be useful to myself and others with similar limitations while showering," said the inventor.

The BAK-A-WALL SCRUBBIE allows a person to wash hard-to-reach areas of the body without strain. This helps to increase overall comfort and hygiene. In addition, it saves users a considerable amount of time and energy when showering. This accessory is easy to attach and remove to and from the shower wall. It is also lightweight and compact in size for easy portability. Using this accessory may foster a sense of independence, especially for those with limited mobility. It is producible in various colors and styles to coordinate with any bathroom décor.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-627, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

