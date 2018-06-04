InventHelp Inventor Develops Bathroom Organizer for Oral Care Tools (MTN-3061)

An inventor from Brooklyn, N.Y., has invented 123, a bathroom storage unit designed to house oral care products in one, convenient location. "I purchased a toothbrush holder for my granddaughter and her child-friendly toothbrush was too wide to fit into it," said the inventor. "I decided to invent a device that would accommodate all sizes and types of oral care tools." 123 provides a convenient storage area for various oral care products, especially tubes of toothpaste, toothbrushes, and tongue cleaners, which helps to keep the bathroom neat and organized.

This invention eliminates the time consuming and frustrating searches for oral care tools. It enhances the appearance of any bathroom and ensures that oral care products are readily available. Because of that, it makes it more convenient to care for one's mouth. It can be used by individuals of all ages and can accommodate a range of oral care tools.

