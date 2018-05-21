InventHelp Inventor Develops Bath/Shower Aid (NJD-1573)

He developed the patent-pending SOAP AND RINSE SHOWER SPRAY to make it possible to cleanse oneself in the bath or shower without having to use a wash cloth or bar or soap. The accessory saves the user from having to stretch and strain in order to wash oneself, which avoids aches and pains while bathing or showering.

The device is ideal for use by individuals with limited mobility who have trouble bathing themselves. It allows for a more independent lifestyle. Furthermore, the invention ensures that individuals can clean their entire bodies without having to ask for assistance.

