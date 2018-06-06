The patent-granted BEDSHEET ANCHOR provides an improved way to secure a bedsheet in place. In doing so, it helps to prevent a bedsheet from slipping or shifting. As a result, it eliminates hassles and frustrations and it saves time and effort. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and any commercial application in which readjusting the sheets is not practical. Additionally, the BEDSHEET ANCHOR is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enhances comfort by preventing sheets from slipping and twisting, as well as makes securing the sheet very easy."

The original design was submitted to the Orlando office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-ORD-2521, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-bedsheet-anchor-ord-2521-300658573.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

