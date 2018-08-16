InventHelp Inventor Develops BELIEVE IT (NJD-1655)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more comfortable footwear option," said an inventor, from Newark, N.J., "so I invented the BELIEVE IT."

The BELIEVE IT provides added comfort from the calves down to the bottoms of the feet. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional footwear. As a result, it could help to alleviate soreness and discomfort and it could help to stimulate blood flow and circulation. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, the patent pending BELIEVE IT is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to prevent sore, tired feet and calves at home, at work, at rest and on-the-go."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1655, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

