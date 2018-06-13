InventHelp Inventor Develops Beverage Condensation Absorbing Device (LCC-3761)

An inventor from Downingtown, Pa., has invented CONDO CATCHER, a coaster-type device that prevents water condensation/sweat from beverages from dripping onto clothing, skin, furniture and other surfaces. "Every time I am at a restaurant, bar or picnic, and drinking something, it drips all over my legs, leaving my clothes soaking wet. I decided to invent a device that would prevent that from happening." CONDO CATCHER eliminates embarrassing, annoying and untimely stains caused by condensation. It also prevents the glass from dripping any additional liquid onto clothing or furniture, eliminating any possible stains or water damage. It ultimately eliminates premature replacements of clothing or furniture.

This invention allows drinkers to consume beverages without wasting napkins or towels to clean up the mess and stains caused by condensation. It is lightweight and easy to use, and could be produced in a selection of sizes, shapes and colors. It's also customizable, allowing bars, restaurants and other businesses the opportunity to create a branded CONDO CATCHER of their own. The customizable CONDO CATCHER can feature a company's logos, artwork and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3761, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

