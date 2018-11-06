InventHelp Inventor Develops Biodegradable Trash Can (HUN-622)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to eliminate trash bags since it takes so long for them to decompose in landfills," said an inventor from Cypress, Texas. "This inspired me to develop an eco-friendly means to dispose of trash."

He developed the GO GREEN DISPOSABLE TRASH CAN to offer a biodegradable alternative to conventional trash cans. This invention would provide a compact and portable receptacle that could be used when engaged in lawn and garden projects. Additionally, it may be utilized in remote locations such as when camping. It can be used indoors in homes and offices as well. Furthermore, it could include a light for nighttime use.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-622, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

